Columbia Sportswear's Bunker Helps You Survive the Apocalypse in Style

It's a 'Don't Panic Room.' So try to maintain your composure

by David Gianatasio October 30, 2026 10:00 am 2 min read Share:

If civilization suddenly implodes, you’ll want to rock gear with a spiffy logo when you emerge into the post-apocalyptic wilderness.

To that end, Columbia Sportswear steps up to the end-times challenge with a “Don’t Panic Room” contest that features a steel shipping container tricked out like a survivalist’s kitschy, branded dream. Along with loads of Columbia jackets, they packed tools, utensils, cots, a chemical toilet and tins of food (including “Some Kind of Meat”) into the 40 ft. x 8 ft. space.

You get a robo-dog for companionship, too. Perhaps it can parlay with near-future kill-bots annihilating any humans that remain. Good boy!

CEO Tim Boyle stars in an amusing promo below from Adam&Eve\TBWA and Smugger director Benj Weinstein.

“Since the beginning of time, people have predicted the end of the world,” he says. “I don’t really buy into all that stuff. But since Columbia protects helps protect you from nature’s worst, we figure, ‘Better safe than sorry.'”

“Those tech bros already have their bunkers,” Boyle continues. “But they don’t have the skills to survive outdoors. Try starting a campfire with crypto. Or fly-fishing with microchips. Good luck with that.”

The competition invites folks to send videos displaying their survival skills for a chance to win. That grounds the stunt in Columbia’s consumer community, acknowledging their fans’ dedication to hiking, foraging, navigation and all manner of sweaty wilderness activities.

“We want to reward the real survivalists and outdoors people who appreciate what Mother Nature has to offer,” says brand marketing chief Matt Sutton.

Columbia accepts entries through Nov. 24. In addition to the hero clip, the initiative features Silicon Valley billboards and influencer support.

Related: Columbia Sportswear Will Pay for Pictures of Your Naked Feet