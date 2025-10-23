Kelce Bros.' Garage Beer Intros CanHeld Rake for Fall Fun

Only losers do yardwork with both hands

Fall’s all about raking leaves and drinking beer. Seamlessly combining these two pursuits has long ranked among humanity’s fondest ambitions.

Today, Jason and Travis Kelce’s Garage Beer—the craft brewer that once stifled the doubters by putting a keg inside a bed—unveiled a big breakthrough.

It’s called the CanHeld Rake, designed to let humans rake tidy yards and consume brew at the same time.

“Say goodbye to leaf season frustration and hello to innovation,” we’re told in the clip below. “It’s the world’s first rake with a built-in beer holder.”

“Whether you’re raking, leaning or just hiding from your family, this rake’s got your back—and your beer,” the pitch concludes. “It rakes. It holds. It drinks. JUST LIKE YOU!”

CanHeld’s available here for $19.99.

Garage Beer excels at channeling the spirit of Liquid Death’s merch-driven promos. This one’s sure to generate some buzz. (Heh.)

Cute clip, too. That dude’s facial expressions are priceless.

Brand CCO Corey Smale led creative development, and Jordan Phoenix directed the video.

“It was pretty hilarious filming because it’s been high ’80s in STL and the midwest,” Smale tells Muse.

“So when we shot it, we were all sweating. Half from the action and half from the heat, baby! We legit had to shake some trees and get some prop leaves to make it come to life and look the way it did.”

Too bad the crew didn’t have any drinks on hand to help them cool down. Wonder what they could possibly have used…

“We operate with a small team here,” he says. “Working with Jordan for so long has created a unique ability to finesse things and get the exact end result we want. There’s no mass production, no useless bodies—everybody has a purpose.”

“It creates an environment that you won’t find anywhere else. The words ‘natural’ and ‘organic’ are kind of overused, but genuinely, that’s what we’re doing.”