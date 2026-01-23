Hyundai Says John Krasinski's Life Is an Action Flick Now

He wouldn't have it any other way

by David Gianatasio January 23, 2026 4:00 pm 2 min read Share:

Hollywood A-listers like John Krasinski encounter a fair share of hangers-on. In the Hyundai spot below, these impudent interlopers drop from above and cling to his Palisade Hybrid SUV. He’s pursued by cycles and helicopters, too.

Krasinski’s passenger, played by John Hoogenakker (the Bud Light “Dilly Dilly” king!), isn’t too thrilled. But when you sign up for an f/x-driven car commercial with Special K at the wheel, you’ve just got to roll with it.

“It’s no stretch to see the Palisade as the vehicle a charming action hero would choose to defy the odds,” says Ryan Scott, ECD at Innocean USA, which developed the campaign.

“With its premium edge and rugged features, the new Palisade feels worthy of an action movie, exceeding expectations in the category,” he says. “Not another family SUV, but a vehicle that elevates everyday drives into epic adventures.”

More than ever, we’ve seen vehicles cast as epic vessels of freedom and release. It’s almost as if daily life’s become insufferable, with folks desperate for any sort of escape. Can’t imagine why.

Minor hitch: Hyundai’s cinematic send-up feels a tad too familiar. But Krasinski’s as lovable as ever. Plus, there’s goofy overkill. Fake-looking CG speedboats = cool. We also get a nod to Mission Impossible. Bonus points for that.

Sebastian Strasser directed with Oscar-winner Linus Sandgren serving as DOP.