Highest 2 Lowest, All's Fair, Bring Her Back and More Great Hollywood Trailers

Also: The New Boy and The Bear

by Wendy Schwartz May 30, 2025 5:00 am 3 min read Share:

The New Boy

Vertical

Trailer Agency: Silk Factory

A quick shot of Cate Blanchett crossing herself and a boy running away from his attacker provide our entry into this well-crafted teaser. The youngster ends up at Blanchett’s remote monastery in Australia. He doesn’t speak English but he does have a gift—we witness him creating a miraculous flame from the palm of his hand. Plus, he possesses miraculous healing powers. Just when he’s progressing with reading and language skills, the boy runs away. Will he survive on his own? Find out now in theaters.

Highest 2 Lowest

A 24 / Apple TV

Trailer Agency: Mark Woolen

This teaser opens with a triple threat: Denzel Washington narrating, James Brown singing “The Big Payback” and slick graphics cleebrating all the Spike Lee and Denzel collabs. DW plays a music mogul in this hip remake of Kurosawa’s High and Low. With horns hitting, money flowing and cops in pursuit, this clip leaves you wanting more. Arrives in theaters on Aug. 22 and Apple TV on Sept. 5.

The Bear, Season 4

FX

Trailer Agency: Grandson

Your favorite dysfunctional family is back! As Carmy turns the lights on in the restaurant, he reminds us why people dine out—to be taken care of. Lovely thought for dinner guests, but inside this kitchen, it’s a different story, all about constant grinding and taking it to the next level. After a bad review from a critic, Carmy decides to go for a calmer and happier vibe. Order’s up June 25.

Bring Her Back, International trailer

Sony Pictures / A24

Trailer Agency: AV Squad

Unsettling music swirls as a boy and a blind girl are greeted by Sally Hawkins, who plays their new foster mother. Hawkins is warm and welcoming as she introduces them to their new brother, Oliver, another foster child in her care. Hawkins reveals she had a blind daughter who drowned. When they ask how she’s coped, Hawkins says she hasn’t, with a chilling tone. In fact, she’s obsessed with rituals to bring her daughter back. See it in theaters May 30.

All’s Fair

Hulu

Trailer Agency: Requiem

All’s fair in love and war, especially at a law firm run by women specializing in high-end divorces. The set-up is a slow burn of punchy dialogue delivered by stellar actors. Of note, Glenn Close with, “Get mad, get hot, get revenge!” Things heat up with quick cuts of steamy sex, Close smashing plates in a fury and a devilish stop down of Sarah Paulson, who sips coffee then quips, “That’s bitter—just like all the women who own this joint.” Also starring Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash and Kim Kardashian. The new season premieres on Aug. 13.

