Heinz Will Turn the 57th Pick at the NFL Draft Into 'Mr. 57'

He'll receive a snazzy jacket, a lifetime supply of product and more

by Amy Corr April 21, 2026 11:00 am Share:

The NFL Draft starts on Thursday in Pittsburgh, which is also the birthplace of Heinz. Thanks to the brand, there’s an incentive waiting for one player who won’t get selected right away. The 57th pick gets a custom red “Mr. 57” jacket—with pockets for Heinz—a lifetime supply of product and the chance to partner with the brand.

Helping to welcome “Mr. 57” to the club is NFLer Devin Hester, a former 57th draft pick.

When the 57th pick is on the clock, fans can unlock $25 off an Uber Eats order from select restaurants across the country.

“With the draft in our hometown this year, we knew it was the right moment to go bigger than ever,” says Jamie Mack, associate director of brand communications for Heinz U.S. “All week long, we’re painting the city red and showing up for fans in fresh, unforgettable ways—celebrating ‘57,’ the number that has defined our brand for more than a century.”

A campaign from Wieden+Kennedy New York includes more than 150 billboards throughout the city.

There’s also a Taste of Pittsburgh at Draft Experience, where can check out Heinz condiments, photo opps and exclusive merch.

“As we kicked off HEINZ’s partnership with the NFL, we wanted to do something that could live on beyond a single moment,” say Randy Diaz and Borja Eizmendi, creatives at W+K. “‘Mr. 57’ is about turning a number that’s always belonged to Heinz into a new draft tradition, one that can continue for years to come, and something that only this brand could bring to the game.”