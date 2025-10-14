Hatch Turns the Horrors of Doomscrolling into a Scary Movie Trailer

A lack of sleep can be a real nightmare

by Amy Corr October 14, 2025 9:30 am Share:

It’s a nightmare getting through a day when you’re hellishly tired and running on fumes. Sleep wellness company Hatch brought that nightmare to life with a faux movie trailer called “Goodnight, Phone.” JCPenney also recently created a faux movie trailer to highlight Ashley Graham’s line of clothing with the brand and that plus-sized women are rarely cast in leading roles.

Kiernan Shipka stars as Ava, a woman who doomscrolls on her phone before bed. She’s like many of us, addicted to her phone and losing sleep because of it. Her horrors, however, come to life in a :90 directed by Meredith Alloway.

Play

The trailer is running in select theaters before all PG-13 and R rated films in NYC, N.J. and L.A. The project was produced in-house by an all-female creative team led by Rinee Shah, ECD at Hatch.

“Horror felt like a natural fit for an October launch, and it gave us a fun way to lean into classic genre tropes while showing the real consequences of doomscrolling before bed,” Shah tells Muse. “We were drawn to Kiernan for her horror background and her relatable, chronically-online energy that fit the message perfectly. When we reached out, she immediately connected with the concept and was excited to collaborate with director Meredith Alloway, a new voice in modern horror.”

“Hatch is well-known in the baby space, but we’re still building recognition in the adult sleep wellness category,” continues Shah. “We wanted to take a bold, attention-grabbing swing that would spark curiosity about how Restore can help people get better sleep.”