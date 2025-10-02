Ashley Graham's Movie Trailer Is Really a Promo for JCPenney

Less than 1 percent of plus-sized women have leading roles in mainstream films

Model Ashley Graham posted a movie trailer over the weekend for her starring role in a movie called Omitted.

In the clip, it’s like someone hit delete on her existence. We got mystery, chase scenes and suspenseful music. Fans were hooked.

But the flick was actually a launch campaign from JCPenney and Mischief @ No Fixed Address promoting Graham’s plus-size clothing line.

The work throws some shade at Hollywood, where less than 1 percent of plus-size women are cast as main characters in top films even though 67 percent of them wear such sizes.

“The Ashley Graham for JCPenney collection serves to make a point: the truth is that curvy women are RARELY cast as the lead in feature films,” says Marisa Thalberg, brand EVP and CMO. “In a culture where fashion tends to shine its spotlight on the same bodies and stories, we decided to make a trailer for a movie that we hope will become a real one soon.”

“We wanted to shine a spotlight on something the industry too often ignores: the lack of true plus-sized representation,” adds Dana Buckhorn, ACD at Mischief. “The campaign isn’t just about this bold, new clothing line—it’s about refusing to fade into the background. And making yourself the main character, even when the world around you won’t.”

