Giant, Adulthood and More Great Hollywood Trailers

Plus: Sarah's Oil, I Wish You All the Best and If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

by Wendy Schwartz August 23, 2025

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week.

Giant

True Brit Entertainment

Trailer Agency: Silk Factory

We’re in Sheffield, U.K., around 1981. A mom asks Brendan (Pierce Brosnan) to coach her son Naz at boxing—the youth’s being picked on because of his brown skin. Props for using EMF’s “You’re Unbelievable,” which adds energy and levity. As Naz (Amir El-Masry) gets older, he makes a name for himself and levels up with a famous manager. But verbal blows ensue. Brendan: “You’re selfish and arrogant. Naz: “You nurtured that arrogance!” Inspired by the real-life story of Prince Naseem “Naz” Hamed, this hits theaters in December.

Adulthood

Paramount Pictures

Trailer Agency: Aspect

Two siblings (Josh Gad and Kaya Scodelario) return home after their mother has an accident and can no longer speak. When they find a dead body in the wall of the basement, they come to believe their folks are murderers. Gad thinks he can outwit the police by hiding bodies in the quarry. Wrong—the cops are onto them! When Scodelario drops off her kids at school, she tells them to “make good choices.” Will justice be served? Find out in theaters on Sept. 19.

Sarah’s Oil

Amazon MGM Studios

Trailer Agency: Mark Woolen & Associates

We open on Sarah (Naya Desir-Johnson) claiming there’s oil on her property. She explains that God gave her a gift—the ears to hear it. They test for oil and sure enough, she has the richest land in all of Oklahoma. Now that word is out, locals try intimidation with guns blazing. Sarah sums it up: “When the land had only weeds and lizards it was mine. But when people found out there was oil on it, they started thinking it’s theirs.” Witness the powerful true story of Sarah Rector in theaters Nov. 7.

I Wish You All The Best

Lionsgate

Trailer Agency: Zealot

Ben (Corey Fogelmanis) shows up at his sister’s place after their parents kick him out. He tells sis (Alexandra Daddario) that he doesn’t feel like a boy or a girl, but stuck in between. Daddario makes him feel seen. Four stars for using “Tongue Tied” by Charlotte Lawrence, which sets the tone. Ben’s pushy parents make one final attempt to “straighten” him out, but Daddario kicks them out of her house. Ben explains his fluidity: “Being non-binary makes me feel like nothing and everything all at once.” Based on the best-selling book by Mason Deaver, this feel-good film arrives in November.

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

A24

Grandson Creative

Tense music plays as a stressed-out mom (Rose Byrne) tries to calm her daughter; seconds later, the ceiling crashes down! It’s a metaphor for her chaotic life: her daughter has a mysterious illness, hubby isn’t around and her therapist (Conan O’Brien) is extremely passive aggressive. Watch for the bit where she screams into a pillow, then pops out of her office to welcome the next patient. This well-crafted trailer ends with her raging, flipping people off and throwing herself into the ocean. Find out if she survives when this arrives in theaters on Oct. 10.

