Frankenstein, Wicked: For Good, Pee-Wee and More Great Hollywood Trailers

Plus: The Buccaneers x Love snd Rage

by Wendy Schwartz June 6, 2025 7:00 am 3 min read Share:

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week…

The Buccaneers, Season 2

Apple TV

Trailer Agency: Wild Card

Editor: Lisa Knoll

The series about a group of young American women challenging the corseted ways of London in the 1870s returns. Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck Babe” provides the perfect accompaniment. At a dinner party, Nan declares, “Men shouldn’t be allowed to own their wives.” The end heats up with a lesbian kiss and the realization that you have to fight for love. Good luck, babes! Season 2 premieres on June 18.

Play

Love and Rage: Munroe Bergdorf

Universal Pictures

Trailer Agency: Silk Factory

Growing up in a rural area, Munroe was afraid to be queer. When she moved to London, everything changed. She met other trans women and discovered unconditional love. This well-crafted piece gives us a raw look at how she persevered and found her way—after speaking her truth and losing everything. Discover more about this inspiring author, model and activist when the doc hits theaters on July 15.

Play

Frankenstein

Netflix

Trailer Agency: Grandson

Only monsters play God. Guillermo del Toro adapts Mary Shelley’s classic tale. It begins with Victor Frankenstein, played by Oscar Isaac, explaining how he brought a vision in his head to life. With stunning period visuals, lightning bolts and a dramatic score. Hauntingly, Frankenstein admits, “In seeking life, I created death.” The final shots of this teaser show his creature on a murderous rampage, then calling Victor’s name. Arrives in November.

Play

Pee-Wee As Himself

HBO

Trailer Agency: Mark Woolen

Editor: Ryan Foster

This wonderful trailer opens with Paul Ruebens as Pee Wee announcing that he’s having a party and we’re invited, followed by his trademark chuckle. We soon discover how Pee-Wee came into being and brought joy to so many viewers. Ruebens wanted kids to learn that being different is OK, and that individuality should be celebrated. Turns out, Paul needed that for himself too. Discover more about the man behind Pee-Wee in this two-part documentary now streaming on HBO Max.

Play

Wicked: For Good

Universal

Trailer Agency: Trailer Park

The epic conclusion is here! Elphaba returns to take down the Wizard—if Prince Fiyero and his men don’t find her first. Glinda says, “Think of what we can do, together” as they celebrate their friendship. The clever use of song lyrics and dialogue set up a final showdown between the Wiz and Wicked Witch. Find out what happens at the end of the yellow brick road on Nov. 21.

Play