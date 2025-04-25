Fantastic Four: First Steps, 28 Years Later, Him and More Great Hollywood Trailers

Plus: Four Seasons and Carlos Alcaraz

by Wendy Schwartz April 25, 2025

28 Years Later

Sony Pictures

Trailer Agency: Buddha Jones

Twenty-eight years after a deadly virus escaped a bio-weapons lab, a survivor goes to the mainland to find mutation horrors. This trailer delivers a unique take on zombies using narration from “Boots,” a poem by Rudyard Kipling. With eerie repetitive sound design and Ralph Fiennes delivering, “There are many kinds of death, some are better than others”—fans will eat this up. Begins terrifying moviegoers on June 20.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios

Trailer Agency: Transit

A talk show host reminding us of the Fantastic Four—the astronauts who went into space and came home forever changed. Once we see the quartet’s groovy new life, we learn that Sue (Vanessa Kirby) and Reed (Pedro Pascal) are expecting! Johnny, Sue’s little bro, is hyped to be an uncle, but doesn’t think Reed has the chops to be a dad. It ends with a new enemy trying to destroy Earth. Landing in theaters July 25.

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way

Netflix

Trailer Agency: Trailer Park U.K.

This opens in Carlos’ bedroom, where he keeps tennis trophies. Speaking in Spanish, he lists the names of Wimbledon winners who came before him. There’s fun footage of Alcaraz as a boy hitting a volley when he’s no taller than the net—plus a cool combination of his teenage two-handed backhand and contemporary footage. The joy he has for the game and his family is infectious. Watch this elite athlete chase GOAT status on April 23.

The Four Seasons

Netflix

Trailer Agency: Create

Three couples have been vacationing together for decades until one of the pairs calls it quits. When Steve Carell admits he’s not happy—the other couples take inventory of their own lives. After Steve announces he’s taking his new girlfriend to Burning Man, Will Forte vomits in the kindest, gentlest way Premieres on Netflix May 1.

Him

Universal Pictures + Monkeypaw Productions

Trailer Agency: AV Squad

A promising football player trains under a dynasty’s aging quarterback. When two helmets collide, a new tone takes hold with creepy sound effects, images of monsters, bloody bodies and terrifying close ups. Jordan Peele produced this twisted horror film. What are you willing to sacrifice? Touching down in theaters Sept. 19.

