Cute Robots Hype Bosch Wiper Blades

They get up to mischief in a high-tech lab

by David Gianatasio February 23, 2026 10:45 am

What happens when robot programming begins to collapse and a pair of metallic miscreants crave real-life experience in the worst way?

IRL, they’d probably take down the grid or vaporize all humans—those rascals! But we’re talking about the commercial below for Bosch wiper blades. So a rainy-night joyride will suffice.

“To make an innovation claim as a consumer brand, everything you produce has to carry the same reverence for excellence,” says David Thornhill, CD at Bailey Lauerman, which helped develop the campaign. “We had to match that same level of sophistication with every visual and audio choice on this production.”

It’s all pleasingly playful, a sleek visual metaphor portraying our tech-soaked times as a ride to remember.

Dan DeFelice of Biscuit Filmworks directed the push, which runs through March on ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and other platforms.