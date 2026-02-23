Garage Beer Launches Weekly Content Series

Jason Kelce is a scientist now

by Amy Corr February 23, 2026 10:00 am Share:

Put on your lab coat and goggles, it’s time for some science lessons from the folks at Garage Beer. Dubbed “Garage Labs” the effort will air a new spot every Friday for six weeks. They star beer “scientist” Jason Kelce.

In “Cold Cranker,” Kelce attaches Garage Beer to a car battery for maximum chill. Beau Allen wants colder beer, however, and he turns to dust.

Powdered beer does not go very well if you just ingest the powder sans water.

The campaign was created in-house with CCO Corey Smale and director Jordan Phoenix.

“The inspiration was like many of the other concepts that have recently come to life—this was more of a mandate than a brief,” a Garage Beer spokesperson tells Muse. “Kelce was super excited about these spots and similar to Super Bowl, he played a large role in creative direction and overall vision. We really wanted to test the limits of beer and science at the same damn time—thus, ‘Garage Labs’ was born.”