Film and TV

Chime Finds Jason Momoa in a New York State of Mind

He's all about the the mobile banking these days

by David Gianatasio
December 23, 2025
8:30 am
1 min read
Share:
Linkedin Facebook

In NYC, doormen, baristas and bodega clerks give the best financial advice. It’s a fact!

Jason Momoa portrays such characters in a fresh Chime spot designed touting the fintech company as “simple, supportive and built for real people,” we’re told.

Created by Mojo Supermarket, the :30 serves as a sequel to Momoa’s October Chime commercial set in a mall. He played a bunch of parts in that one, too.

“Momoa brings realness and warmth to the campaign, showcasing the need for modern banking that supports everyday life,” a brand rep says.

Indeed, Aquaman brings the brawny charm, and the work tallies by focusing on a basic vibe (Chime = good) rather than bogging down in details about how to use the service.

The latest spot breaks wide during NBA games on Christmas Day with a subsequent rollout on digital and social platforms.

author avatar
David Gianatasio
See Full Bio
Tags
Chime Holidays Jason Momoa Mojo Supermarket
Author Photo
David Gianatasio

David Gianatasio is managing editor at Clio Awards.

Read more...