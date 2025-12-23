Chime Finds Jason Momoa in a New York State of Mind

He's all about the the mobile banking these days

by David Gianatasio December 23, 2025 8:30 am 1 min read Share:

In NYC, doormen, baristas and bodega clerks give the best financial advice. It’s a fact!

Jason Momoa portrays such characters in a fresh Chime spot designed touting the fintech company as “simple, supportive and built for real people,” we’re told.

Created by Mojo Supermarket, the :30 serves as a sequel to Momoa’s October Chime commercial set in a mall. He played a bunch of parts in that one, too.

“Momoa brings realness and warmth to the campaign, showcasing the need for modern banking that supports everyday life,” a brand rep says.

Indeed, Aquaman brings the brawny charm, and the work tallies by focusing on a basic vibe (Chime = good) rather than bogging down in details about how to use the service.

The latest spot breaks wide during NBA games on Christmas Day with a subsequent rollout on digital and social platforms.