Celebs, Athletes and Musicians Get Nostalgic for Olipop

Starring Joshua Jackson, Kristin Chenoweth, Travis Hunter and more

by Amy Corr July 16, 2025 11:30 am

In an ode to “Got Milk?” ads from the ’90s, Olipop gets nostalgic with actors, athletes and musicians for “Soda Stories.” Developed by London Alley, the social and OOH campaign turns back the clock as participants recall fond memories tied to specific soda flavors.

Joshua Jackson (Dawson’s Creek, The Mighty Ducks) recalls playing youth hockey. Drinking Olipop takes him back to those days:

White Lotus star Nicholas Duvernay recalls fond memories of sharing root beer with his grandfather:

Also included in the campaign are Kristin Chenoweth, Travis Hunter, Tanner Adell and everyday Olipop fans.

“From the start, we’ve heard incredible stories from our community—some funny, heartfelt and deeply personal—about how Olipop brings back nostalgic memories of their love for soda through a healthier alternative that still delivers on the taste,” says Ben Goodwin, brand co-founder and CEO. “We wanted to honor the memories that a single sip can spark.”