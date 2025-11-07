Bugonia, Riot Women and More Great Trailers

With Song Sung Blue and Dead Man's Wire

by Wendy Schwartz November 7, 2025 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week…

Bugonia

Focus Features

Trailer Agency: AV Squad

A conspiracy-obsessed Teddy (Jesse Plemons) kidnaps high-powered CEO Michelle (Emma Stone), convinced that she’s an alien intent on destroying the planet. This one opens with a cheeky misdirect—Michelle intros herself as we see her on the cover of Forbes magazine and singing in her Mercedes. The music stops suddenly with the click of a recorder. Cut to present day, where Teddy has abducted Michelle and is forcing her to tell the truth. High praise for using Chappell Roan’s “Good Luck Babe” to amplify the battle of wills in Yorgos Lanthimos’ thriller. In theaters now.

Dead Man’s Wire

RowK

Trailer Agency: Mark Woolen & Associates

On February 8, 1977, Tony Kiritsis (Bill Skarsgard) entered the office of banker Richard Hall (Dacre Montgomery) and took him hostage. This clip begins with Fred (Colman Domingo) talking to Tony while they record his demands. The music and relentless drumbeats underscore the rising tension. The nation was gripped by this outlaw turned folk hero who voiced his disappointment in the American dream. Tony sums it up: “I’m a man that’s fighting for everything he owns, sir.” From legendary filmmaker Gus Van Sant. In theaters Jan. 16.

Riot Women

BBC

Trailer Agency: Wild Card

Editor: Emily Pietrocarlo

After years of feeling invisible, five menopausal women form a punk rock band to participate in a talent contest. None of their children believe they can be musicians, which motivates them even more. “And you thought The Clash were angry,” one bandmate says. It ends with a police chase, an arrest and the women questioning the band’s survival. From Sally Wainwright, the writer-director of Happy Valley. Playing now on BritBox.

Song Sung Blue

Focus Features

Trailer Agency: Inside Job (Universal in-house)

Editor: John Cantú

This one opens with Mike (Hugh Jackman) and Claire (Kate Hudson) meeting backstage before performing their solo acts. They fall in love and join forces as Lightning and Thunder, a Neil Diamond tribute band. To their surprise, they become a huge success. After Claire is run down by a speeding car, we witness their loss and perseverance. The editor did a great job cutting the music, as “Sweet Caroline” weaves through the trailer. Based on a true story, this feel-good film hits theaters on Christmas day.

