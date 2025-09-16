Trapped in Chaos? Good Thing You're Wearing F&F Fashions by Tesco

BBH London and Director Alex Prager highlight the fall/winter collection

by Amy Corr September 16, 2025 11:30 am

F&F, Tesco’s fashion line, is showcasing ways its housewares and fall/winter clothing line can make difficult situations more manageable.

BBH London and director Alex Prager are back at the helm to “Style It Out” with a pair of spots and OOH elements running in the U.K. and Ireland.

Glassware of all shapes, sizes and colors help catch the drippings of a leaky roof in the first ad. Think of it as, “Homeware for whatever happens.”

Next, a woman prepares to sashay into a party but the elevator door only opens a crack. She gets a leg out, while looking stylish, until she’s set free.

OOH offers a stylish silver lining to relatable mishaps like a broken down car and crayon drawings on furniture.

“A simple idea that keeps getting better with every execution,” says Felipe Serradourada Guimarães, ECD of BBH. “F&F is making the high street look like the catwalk.”