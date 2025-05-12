Tesco's F+F Fashion Line Rocks in High Style

BBH and Alex Prager dress up the brand

by David Gianatasio May 12, 2025 9:15 am 1 min read

There’s nothing quite as fashionable as sunbathing in downpour while enjoying an ice-cream cone, right?

Tesco’s F&F clothing line has fun skewering haughty tropes with “Style It Out.” We watch models in artsy spots. But they’re just like the rest of us schmoes, catching their dresses in car doors and struggling to climb walls after locking themselves out of their villas.

As for the rainy day woman, she might just brighten your day.

BBH London worked with acclaimed director/photographer Alex Prager. It’s slick parody, but visually stimulating, too, with cheeky storytelling.

The explosive “I’m Gone” by Lovehoney heightens the quirky attitude.

“The campaign brings real-life moments to the forefront in stunning vignettes that we hope many of our customers will relate to,” says Rachel Nooney, a marketing director at F&F.

Launching today, the push features films, press, digital and OOH.