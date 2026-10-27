Seth Rogen Visits Sephora for Holidays Gifts. And He Seems a Bit Confused

Riffing his way through the aisles

by David Gianatasio October 27, 2026 11:30 am 2 min read Share:

They’re pimple patches, not face stickers, Seth Rogen. Oh, the multi-hyphenate celeb is so clueless in Sephora’s holiday campaign.

Thankfully, there’s a beauty advisor on hand to provide guidance. Go ahead and sniff the cosmetics, Seth. They won’t judge.

Agency Gus helped develop the work, tagged “We All Sephora.” (The brand could be a noun or verb, that’s the beauty part!)

Director Jason Woliner keeps it simple. We follow Rogen as he riffs his way around the store. LED therapy masks provide a closing punchline.

“He brings humor and heart to holiday gifting, while reinforcing the idea that beauty gifting is truly for everyone,” Sam Bennett, SVP of brand content at Sephora, tells Muse. “Seth approaches Sephora the way many people do during the holidays: wanting to find perfect, personal gifts for people in his life, but not knowing exactly where to start. While the moments are funny, they’re rooted in a relatable gifting experience.”

In a broader sense, the campaign seeks “to take the pressure away and showcase that with Sephora’s expert guidance and curated product assortment, gift giving can feel fun and approachable,” he says.

The work will break Oct. 29 across CTV and linear TV, streaming platforms and social media. Rogen’s gidt picks will be available to shop on Sephora’s website and app.

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