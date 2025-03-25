Men's Wearhouse Guy Goes Shopping in His Undies

No one's mistaking him for Bad Bunny. He's way more relatable!

by David Gianatasio March 25, 2025 11:00 am 1 min read Share:

Last week, Bad Bunny rocked the internet by donning Calvin Klein underwear—and little else. That was hot.

Now, Men’s Wearhouse sends some regular-looking dude clothes shopping in his skivvies.

That’s not so hot. Which is the point. Such everyman schtick proves amusingly on brand in the first of three fresh spots from Party Land:

Actor Chris Kleckner’s likability and comic chops seem the height of fashion, or whatever stupid wordplay you prefer.

He’s dressing better for the neighborhood BBQ, too:

Finally, Chris’ natty attire draws raves from the opposite sex:

Kudos also to Peter Martin of RSA Films for his direction. It’s bouncy but not too sitcom-goofy, giving the cast room to do their thing.

“Comedy works because it makes people feel seen,” says Patty Land CCO Matt Heath. “Most fashion ads love to pretend every guy is a supermodel. But most guys just want to look good without having to think too hard.”

He adds: “There’s something really rewarding about taking an iconic brand, giving it new energy, and getting people to see it in a new light.”

The campaign began breaking this week across broadcast, CTV, social and digital platforms.