Briefly Noted: Bad Bunny Hypes Calvin Klein Underwear

Tats, abs and so much more

by David Gianatasio March 19, 2025 6:00 am 1 min read

“The vibe is infinite,” proclaims Bad Bunny, snapping the waistband of his briefs in a spot for Calvin Klein.

That’s promising a lot, if you catch our drift. Still, the music uber-star delivers plenty of shirtless, bulging beefcake, generating millions of impressions in just a few days for the fashion brand.

Eat your heart out, Jeremy Allen White!

Bunny’s “EoO” provides the soundtrack. Mario Sorrenti shot campaign images.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of this brand’s iconic campaign, and getting to shoot it in Puerto Rico made it that much more special and genuine,” BB says in press materials.