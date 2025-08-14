Puma Floats a Ginormous Soccer Ball Down the Thames

Great Euro campaigns from the U.K., France, Belgium

Puma and Dude London kicked off Premier League season with “The Biggest Goal.” What’s it take to turn London’s Tower Bridge into a goalpost? A big player—in this case Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers—and a really huge ball. That would be Puma’s Brilliance Ball—more of a spectacle than a ball, really. It measures about 11-and-a-half yards across and traveled 8 miles down the Thames to score.

“This AI is disgusting!” French production studio Mimagie punts its own capacities with a video that takes the piss out of anti-AI elitism. (Is it elitism? We don’t know. Mimagie positions itself as a shampoo in this work, so it’s not like we’re dealing with faithful representations of reality … which is maybe the point.) Anyway, this willfully corny ad made my mom laugh, and the work definitely falls within the realm of “I absolutely believe AI was involved here,” for better or for worse.

For the International Day of Organ Donation, nonprofit Re-born to be Alive partnered with AKQA Brussels to rustle up more donors. Their target: multiplayer gamers. Lots of games focus on taking lives, but when you register at virtualdonors.org, you get access to mods for certain games that enable you to restore the lives of eight teammates every time you die. That’s just like how organ donation works! Cute.

