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JOE Media Battles ED as Muse Spotlights Great Work From the U.K.

With Oat Cult's bizarre religious ceremony, People's unfair funfair and more

by Ads of the World
October 12, 2026
1:00 am
2 min read
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Here are some superior campaigns that broke in recent weeks across the U.K., selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

JOE Media Group, ‘Listen to Jordic’
Agency: Havas Lynx

Jordic the Viking takes center stage for an epic folk-style song about heart health. Using humor to educate and entertain, he’s on a mission to help men understand the link between erectile dysfunction and heart disease, the U.K.’s leading cause of death in men. Read More

Oat Cult, ‘Tiramisu Overnight Oats’
Agency: Thingy & Thingy

Oat Cult turns breakfast into a bizarre religious ritual with the launch of its limited-edition Tiramisu overnight oats. Set in 15th-century Italy, a black-and-white horror film follows true believers sacrificing their most treasured possessions to a mysterious hole in the ground—which rewards them by blasting coffee-and-chocolate oats into their faces. Created by Thingy & Thingy, the absurd film transforms the brand’s name into a breakfast obsession. The message is simple: These oats may demand devotion; but unlike other cults, Oat Cult doesn’t demand sacrifice. Read More

Screwfix Rewards, ‘Motifications’
Agency: M+C Saatchi Group

Sir Mo Farah becomes a human notification in Screwfix’s latest “No Stopping You” campaign. Discovering that tradespeople receive loyalty updates through the Screwfix Rewards app, Mo takes it upon himself to deliver the good news, complete with his own enthusiastic “PING!” The third installment of the platform turns app alerts into a comedy routine designed to boost loyalty sign-ups and keep customers coming back. Read More

Segafredo, ‘Take Your Shot’
Agency: BBH London

Segafredo is turning the daily espresso into a call to action with “Take Your Shot.” Inspired by the Italian coffee bars where the brand was born, the film casts java as fuel for those who create their own opportunities rather than wait for them. The platform gives Segafredo’s heritage a contemporary edge while encouraging a new generation to seize the moment. Read More

People’s Pension, ‘Famously Fair’
Agency: Bountiful Cow

A rigged funfair gives visitors a taste of a world where the odds are stacked against them, until comedian Joe Wilkinson arrives as an unlikely fairy godmother to set things right. Using unfair games as a metaphor for a pension system that can feel complicated and exclusive, the work stresses that everyone deserves a good pension, not just the privileged few. Read More

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David Gianatasio
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joe media oat cult Peoples Pension screwfix segafredo
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