Honda Says: Bored at the Airport? Time to Take a Motorbike

Plus more great work from Europe

by Angela Natividad September 8, 2025

DDB Paris gives the ol’ “It’s about the journey” chestnut a new twist with the tagline, “Traveling isn’t about waiting to arrive.” This is a roundabout way of saying the same thing, but that meander between points A and B is the, er, point. Created to promote Honda France’s touring bikes, “The Bored Cam” depicts a bunch of bored people hanging out at airports. For contrast, we watch freewheeling road-huggers astride their Honda Motos. We like the swingy music and black-and-white visuals. It’s very “Millennials doing vintage for no good reason,” which is a good reason of its own.

Here’s the case study film:

And the web film:

In Belgium, a creative team working for Flemish broadcaster VRT proudly totes its first-ever fully AI-generated video campaign, complete with radio ads and a press release. Designed to promote Studio Brussel’s Eva & Dries radio show, the ad features a disgruntled woman awakening to a barking dog … on a police motorcycle! Wouldn’t she rather wake up to sweet jams instead?

This got us thinking about that expression, “a face for radio.” There’s a truism nestled in that old-school insult that ad people know well: Radio’s a great medium for creation, because you can evoke any kind of world through sound without being limited by the constraints you’d find in TV production. This ad takes that looming sense of the potentially ridiculous—a hallmark of radio advertising—and extends it to the visual sphere, using AI, where results are often ridiculous by accident anyway. Somehow, this is a marriage that works.

Turn heads, take space, own the air! “Be Full of Yourself” is an ad for hair extensions by Bellami, and marks the brand’s first global campaign (with a U.S. emphasis) “addressing the $17.78 billion market’s artificial perception problem.” Fred & Farid was chosen to help break through. Activations extend all the way to L.A., where Bellami’s inaugurated a West Hollywood flagship. Try swinging that extension around, har har.

He came for soccer, he stayed for more! Visit Saudi taps Cristiano Ronaldo to illustrate why he can’t quit the region: There’s just so much going on, all the time! Created by BETC, “The Power of Events” illustrates the soccer player’s busy Saudi schedule. If you want, you can start building up your own busy Saudi schedule at a separate subsite, which shows you all the neat stuff you can do, even if you’re not a mega famous sports guy.

