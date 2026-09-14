AI Meets Its Match in Top Model Vivian Wilson

Great work from France, Germany and Spain

by Ads of the World September 14, 2026 11:15 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable European campaigns that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Desigual, ‘Born to Disobey’

Agency: ProdCo

Vivian Wilson puts a robot through hell. She uses it as a golf tee, walks it like a dog and even tries teaching it to say “Desigual,” before it finally loses the plot. The joke gets better because the robot is actually played by a human. In an AI-obsessed world, Desigual makes the machine look surprisingly human. Read More

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Direct Assurance • AXA Group, ‘Black Cat’

Agency: Artefact 3000

A father and daughter adopt an adorable black kitten. Almost immediately, everything starts going spectacularly wrong. Stuff breaks, accidents happen, one disaster follows another. Is kitty to blame? “Black Cat” turns superstition into a comic thriller, before Direct Assurance delivers the punchline: When luck fails, good insurance has your back. Read More

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Borussia Dortmund, ‘Buying Borussia’

Agency: Saint Elmo’s

What happens when a billionaire heir tries to buy Borussia Dortmund without understanding football? In “Buying Borussia,” he judges the club like a luxury resort, fails to recognize players, questions the changing rooms and wonders where Ronaldo would do his hair. The mockumentary exposes his clueless worldview before revealing what money can’t buy: BVB’s fan culture, identity and passion. Read More