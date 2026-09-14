The Clios on Culture Sessions You Should Attend, According to Your Astrological Sign

Forget calendar planning. Let the astrology gods take the wheel

by Muse by Clio September 14, 2026 2:15 pm 12 min read Share:

Clios on Culture is nearly here, bringing two days of conversations, ideas and experiences at the intersection of creativity, marketing and culture to Pier Sixty in New York on Sept. 22–23.

The only problem? There’s a lot to choose from.

So rather than rely on things like professional goals, intellectual curiosity or careful calendar planning, we’re turning to a far more reliable source: Astrology.

Let the stars build your Clios on Culture schedule.

May they always shine in your favor.

Bold, energetic, and competitive. Designed for our pioneers and trailblazers, the following sessions are made for Aries—those who leap before they look, are driven by passion, and own an infectious enthusiasm everyone wants to be around.

Naturally, Aries gets AI, acceleration and the future of creativity. Subtle, slow-moving sessions were never going to make this list.

Built Different: Inside the AI-enabled Creative Process

The best creative work has always demanded more—more time, more iterations, more big ideas. Now, generative AI is giving creative teams new superpowers, and Meta is building tools that amplify human creativity rather than replace it.

On stage: Crystal Duncan, EVP of brand engagement, Tinuiti; Derek Scott, creative strategist, Meta

Creativity at the Speed of Culture: Ideas, Infrastructure and Tools to Meet the Moment

As audiences fragment, trends accelerate, and the distance between inspiration and execution continues to shrink, creative leaders are rethinking how great work gets made. Join these creative leaders for a conversation on how the creative process is evolving and how modern teams are using new tools and workflows to create work that stays relevant in an increasingly crowded landscape.

On stage: Craig Elimeliah, CCO, Code + Theory; Resh Sidhu, VP of creative, Adobe; Ryan Selvy, host, File New

Charismatic, generous, and theatrical. Leos are the performers and trendsetters who thrive in the spotlight, bringing warmth, creative energy, and strong leadership to whatever they pursue.

Big personalities, iconic careers and creativity made for the spotlight? Consider this Leo’s natural habitat.

Creative Lens: Mark Seliger on Capturing the Culture

Mark Seliger’s iconic images have chronicled culture as it forms, whether on the cover of Rolling Stone, in ad campaigns for Adidas, backstage at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, or on the poster for the summer’s biggest blockbuster film. During this session, Mark will unpack his creative process and what his work reveals about the people in his frame.

On stage: Mark Seliger, Photographer

Stevie Van Zandt — Honorary Clio Award Recipient on Creativity That Refuses to Compromise

What does it take to build work that leaves a lasting cultural mark? Whether on stage with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band or on TV as the iconic Silvio Dante in HBO’s The Sopranos, Stevie Van Zandt has built a legacy by coloring outside the lines. In this special session, the Clios will present Van Zandt with an Honorary Clio Award and host a fireside chat.

On stage: Stevie Van Zandt, award-winning actor and musician

Adventurous, optimistic and philosophical. As free-spirited seekers of truth, Sagittarians love exploring new ideas, places, and perspectives with humor and honesty.

New worlds, new perspectives and a willingness to question everything make these sessions ideal territory for the zodiac’s most adventurous thinkers.

Building World Cup Fandom on Roblox

As the World Cup played out on American soil, its fandom sprouted in unexpected places. This session explores how a cultural sensation on Roblox led to viewership and interest in the tournament among Gen Alpha.

On stage: Ricardo Briceno, CEO, Gamefam; Lisa Willett, head of global strategic partnerships, Roblox

What We Got Wrong About Creativity

A candid look at the myths, missteps, and outdated assumptions that once defined the business, and what today’s leaders should carry forward or leave behind as they build the future of creativity.

On stage: Michael Kassan, founder & CEO, 3C Ventures; Jerri Devard, founder & CEO, BECA; Susan Credle, former global chair of FCB and creative advisor to IPG; Luiz Sanches, Kimberly-Clark

Grounded, reliable, and patient. Tauruses appreciate life’s sensory pleasures, valuing stability, comfort, and hard work, but they also know how to stick to their guns.

Taste, staying power and brands that resist chasing every shiny new trend? Very Taurus.

The Business of Taste

Taste used to be subjective. Now it drives billion-dollar businesses. This session explores how founders and creatives develop a point of view early, scale it without dilution, and build brands that shape what people want before they know they want it.

On stage: Cynthia Sakai, founder & CEO, evolvetogether; Stanley Lumax, executive director of talent and culture partnerships, JPMorganChase; Florent Imbert, CCO, Maison BETC

When Brands Create Value, Culture Follows

Lasting brands focus on genuine value over trends. Delta Air Lines and Kin discuss building impactful initiatives like Delta Locals, Overhead Originals, and Faces of Travel for marketers seeking long-term cultural impact. This session is for marketers looking beyond the next viral moment.

On stage: Shannon Wommack, head of commercial marketing, Delta Air Lines; Kwame Taylor-Hayford, co-founder, Kin

Analytical, practical, and detail-oriented. Virgos are natural problem-solvers who strive for improvement and like to offer support to others through organization and dedication.

Virgos want to know how things work, why they work and how they could work even better. These conversations should keep their analytical minds busy.

From Brand Name to Cultural Lexicon

Explore the creative decisions, cultural instincts and long-term commitments that allow companies like Uber and Venmo to transcend category and embed themselves in culture rather than simply advertise to it.

On stage: Liza Keller, head of integrated marketing campaigns, U.S. and Canada, Uber; Lauren Smith, CCO, 72andSunny (Venmo)

Beyond the Byline: Building Influence in the Modern Media Landscape

As audiences consume content across an ever-growing mix of platforms, legacy publishers are evolving into creative engines that produce original content, shape culture, and build deeper connections with consumers and brands alike.

On stage: Tyler Watson, EVP of marketing, The Atlantic; Ashish Verma, global head of creative & Bloomberg Media Studios, Bloomberg Media; Yosef Johnson, SVP, head of studios, DCP Studios; Brian Stelter, chief media analyst, CNN

Disciplined, ambitious, and pragmatic. Capricorns are in it for the long game as they display steady perseverance, take responsibility seriously, and build solid foundations for success.

Capricorns appreciate ambition with a business model behind it. These sessions are all about turning smart ideas into something built to last.

Brands as Content Studios: How Roomies Helped Bilt Establish Neighborhood Commerce

As consumers favor creator-driven, short-form episodic content, forward-thinking marketers are investing in original storytelling. This session goes inside Bilt’s breakout in-house web series, Roomies, to examine how character-driven narrative builds brand affinity, loyalty, and cultural relevance.

On stage: Zoe Oz, CMO, Bilt; Cyrus Ferguson, senior content director, Bilt & co-showrunner, Roomies; Brooke Brazer, co-showrunner and cast member, Roomies; Maddie Land, Rhys Athayde and Oleode Oshotse, cast members, Roomies

Subscribers to Superfans: The Power Of Creator-Led Platforms

Today, the most successful businesses are building engagement beyond the algorithm through direct relationships with the people they serve. This conversation explores what it takes to turn audiences into communities, communities into fandoms and fandoms into sustainable businesses.

On stage: Tyler Denk, co-founder and CEO, beehiiv

Curious, adaptable, and quick-witted. Geminis are expressive communicators by nature who love learning new things and hopping between social circles, though their minds rarely stay in one place for long.

A 53-minute branded film and a podcast spanning design, technology, branding and creator culture? Plenty to keep the Gemini brain occupied.

How Creator-Led Long-Form Content Broke the “Skip Ad” Button

The “skip ad” button sparked a revolution instead of killing advertising. As attention spans shrank, bold brands counterintuitively turned to long-form content—from 53-minute films to TikTok episodic dramas. This session explores why going long is advertising’s strongest move.

On stage: Omid Amidi, co-CCO, McKinney; Yesly Dimate, actress & creator; Grace Yuchuk, composer & lyricist

File New w/ Ryan Selvy (Podcast)

Hosted by Ryan Selvy, File New is a weekly show covering news across design, technology, branding, and creator culture. A special episode will be recorded live at the Clios on Culture Podcast Studio.

Diplomatic, charming, and harmony-seeking. Libras focus on fairness, beauty, and connection, often acting as peacemakers and the aesthetic balancers of the group.

Style, identity and the cultural forces that bring people together put these sessions squarely in Libra territory.

Wearing Your Heart on Your Sleeve: Community and Cultural Cache Through Branded Merch

Few things express a sense of community, identity and loyalty better than fashion, but not every company can produce the season’s hottest hat or T-shirt. Or can they? Hear from the local shops and national brands building audience affinity through highly coveted items that have little to do with what they’re selling.

On stage: Cole Poska, creative director, Beyond Studios; Azra Daniels, director of experiential marketing, Figma

Streetwear, Soundtracks, Sports, and Shared Identity

Music, fashion and sports uniquely create shared cultural moments. This session examines how sound, style, and fandom shape generational identity and why key songs, teams and moments continue to define eras and foster belonging.

On stage: Julien Christian Lutz, professionally known as Director X; Chad Issaq, executive director, VML Live North America

Innovative, independent, and humanitarian. Our Aquarian friends think outside the box and value originality and social progress.

Aquarians are drawn to unconventional thinking and ideas that can change how people connect, create and live. These sessions look beyond business as usual.

Community Over Clicks: How Musician Asher White Ditched Algorithms for Authenticity

The internet has made it easier than ever for artists to be their most authentic creative selves. Yet with so many options and modes of discovery, it’s harder than ever to break through. Asher White knows this firsthand. This session will explore how Bandcamp allowed White to build a devoted following without a big marketing budget or viral moment.

On stage: Asher White, musical artist; J. Edward Keyes, editorial director, Bandcamp

Why Community Health Is Every Brand’s Business

Beyond healthcare, community health includes physical, mental and financial well-being, information, play, and supportive relationships. Across industries, brands increasingly help build healthier communities through experiences, resources and connections beyond their products.

On stage: Ashley Marusak, executive director of enterprise sponsorships, CVS Health; Bill Moseley, director, sponsorships & experiential marketing, AT&T; Elyse Slayton, CMO, Dallas Wings

Intuitive, nurturing, and deeply emotional. Cancers are the community nurturers, acting as protective caretakers who lead with empathy.

Women’s Sports: The Next Chapter

For decades, women athletes relied on creativity and personal branding to earn a living wage long before pay equity gained traction. As investment grows and wage gaps narrow, this panel examines the evolving role of the athlete brand and how women’s cultural impact continues to shape sports, media and influence beyond basic necessity.

On stage: Sue Bird, Olympic Gold Medalist, WNBA champion, entrepreneur; Laura Correnti, founder & CEO, Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment

Design Matters with Debbie Millman (Podcast)

Launched in 2005 via two landlines, Design Matters evolved from a niche internet radio show into an award-winning podcast. Hosted by Debbie Millman, the show features deep interviews with top creatives exploring their lives, challenges and art. A special episode will be recorded live at the Clios on Culture Podcast Studio.

Intuitive, perceptive, and deeply strategic. Scorpios possess a magnetic aura and strong emotional depth, guarding their privacy while seeking meaningful, authentic connections.

Virality may sound like an odd match for the zodiac’s most mysterious sign, but understanding what makes people tick? That’s pure Scorpio.

Built to Be Shared: Designing for Virality

Some brands are engineered for visibility from the start. From meme culture to social-first design, what does it take to create something that travels organically across platforms?

On stage: Ryan Meegan, co-founder & CMO, DUDE Wipes; Jimmy Knowles, global head of experiential, Canva; Rachel Karten, Substack author, “Link in Bio”

Create or Destroy: Reimagining Marketing with Seth Matlins

Join Seth Matlins for a live recording of his weekly podcast at the Clios on Culture Podcast Studio featuring influential business and cultural leaders. Together, they’ll hold candid, actionable, and irreverent discussions on the forces shaping how value is created or destroyed.

Imaginative, compassionate, and highly sensitive. Artistic and deeply empathetic, Pisces individuals seamlessly blur the line between dreams and reality.

Emotion, artistry and collective cultural moments speak directly to Pisces, who would rather feel their way through culture than simply analyze it.

Unlocking the Value That Hip Hop Creates

Hip Hop has shaped the way we dress, talk, shop, and connect, creating enormous value for the brands and industries that tap into its influence. But as Hip Hop culture continues to drive commerce, who gets to participate in the value it creates?

On stage: Brandice Daniel, founder & CEO, Harlem’s Fashion Row; Jerome LaMaar, creative director & designer; Kelley Walton, CMO, SNIPES U.S.; Courtney-Grace Richardson, creative director, Droga5; April Walker, founder, Walker Wear

The Hip Hop Museum Exhibit

In partnership with the Hip Hop Museum, this exhibit features rare and iconic artifacts demonstrating Hip Hop’s enduring legacy. Get an up-close view of instantly recognizable items from milestone moments in music videos, performances, public appearances, and personal memorabilia that defined the culture of one of the most consequential movements of the last fifty years. The exhibit will be hand-selected by Museum curator, Prime Minister “Pete Nice” of the iconic Hip Hop group 3rd Base.

Don’t see yourself in your sign’s picks? Blame your rising sign. Or ignore the stars entirely and come to everything. Tickets available now.

Related: Kelley Walton on Crafting SNIPES’ Brand Narrative With Gen Z and Alpha Consumers