Don't Just Build an Activation. Give Visitors a Reason to Embrace the Brand

Lessons from a Toronto event for MilkUP

by Chelsey Burnside September 25, 2026 2:15 pm 4 min read Share:

Sampling is a transaction. Someone hands you a little cup, you drink it, you’re gone. That works if the goal is taste. But if you want people to build a relationship with a brand, giving them something to try isn’t always enough. Sometimes you need to give them a reason to stick around.

That was part of the thinking behind Cafe Milk O’Clock, a two-weekend Toronto pop-up for MilkUP built around a simple truth: milk is a constant in a life that doesn’t have many. You can’t show constancy in 30 seconds. You show it by being there when someone walks in, whatever time that happens to be.

A cafe does that better than almost any other room. It’s where you go before class, after a shift, or when you just don’t want to go home yet. It also brought to life the world we’d built through “The Shift,” a four-part workplace comedy about a crew of baristas bonding over milk-centric moments.

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“Hanging out” was the whole point.

September is brutal for Ontario’s 15-to 24-year-olds. School starts, jobs start, people move out, friend groups split up. Every week asks them to make another big call, and we had no interest in adding to the pile. We wanted to give them a seat.

So “no menus, no decisions” became a useful design principle.

Guests grabbed a tray and filled it with breakfast, lunch, dinner, a midnight snack and a drink. No weighing 12 options. Instead: pumpkin spice latte muffins, alfredo bombs, smoky mozza sticks, buttery chocolate chip cookies and strawberries-and-cream dirty sodas. Five formats, five times of day, one constant ingredient.

From there, the experience gave people reasons to linger. There was a gachapon, limited-edition merch on a conveyor belt and a Cereal & Milk Rave each evening ending at a reasonable 9 pm. The rave was for people who were never going to be at a club at 2 a.m.: all the energy, none of the aftermath, and home in time to get up for a class or work.

Even the social ask could wait. Guests checked out by tagging @milkupontario. The photo was how you exited, not why you came. Experience it first; post it second.

The same thinking carried through every part of the experience. Guests could simply drop in, then the journey was laid out for them. To enter the cafe, they walked through one of two doors, casting a vote in the day’s dairy debate: chocolate milk or strawberry milk? Cheddar or mozzarella?

Staff made each part easy: “Grab a tray. Sit here. Cast your vote.” Social painted the full, start-to-finish picture before guests arrived, so they knew exactly what they were getting into. Even the window decals and in-cafe imagery were unapologetically simple, with nothing to decode.

Watching people use the space reinforced something that’s easy to forget when designing experiential work. They didn’t gravitate toward just one photo opportunity or giveaway. They ate, voted, discovered new foods, asked for recipes and explored. More than 6,000 people came through over the first weekend, but the more interesting part was how they spent their time once they got inside.

There’s a broader lesson in that: be useful before you’re loud.

Gen Z can smell an ask from across the street: follow us, film this, say our name. Give people something they would have wanted anyway—a real meal, a prize, a reason to dance—and you don’t have to work quite so hard for their attention.

Sometimes the best experiential idea isn’t another thing to move people through. It’s simply somewhere worth staying.

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