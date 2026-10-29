Hollywood Legend Jamie Lee Curtis Among Honorees at 2026 Clio Entertainment Awards

She'll be joined by filmmaker Skip Chaisson and Disney Studios' Frank Chiocchi; Cat Cohen hosts the ceremony

by Muse October 29, 2026 12:00 pm 4 min read Share:

Clio Entertainment, the global awards program recognizing creative marketing and communications that shape how audiences discover and experience entertainment, today announced that Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis, filmmaker and trailer visionary Skip Chaisson and Frank Chiocchi, EVP of marketing at Walt Disney Studios, will receive special honors at the 2026 Clio Entertainment Awards. Comedian, actor, singer and writer Cat Cohen will host the ceremony taking place Nov. 19 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Jamie Lee Curtis will receive this year’s Honorary Clio Entertainment Award in recognition of her versatile five-decade career across film and television and her enduring impact on the arts. With her iconic performance in Halloween, Curtis established herself as a defining scream queen and helped transform horror’s cultural standing, influencing how the genre was positioned and marketed to audiences for decades to come and cementing her place as one of its most influential figures. An Academy Award-winner for Everything Everywhere All at Once and an Emmy winner for The Bear, she has continued to captivate audiences in acclaimed titles from Freaky Friday to Knives Out. Beyond the screen, she is a New York Times bestselling children’s author and longtime advocate for children’s health. Through her charitable initiative, My Hand In Yours, she has helped raise nearly $2 million for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

The Trailblazer Award, recognizing visionaries whose signature style and bold creative choices redefine the art of entertainment marketing, will be presented to Skip Chaisson for his transformative impact and enduring influence on cinematic trailer storytelling. As the founder of Skip Film and a creative force at Wild Card Creative Group, Chaisson has shaped iconic campaigns for films including Titanic, Gladiator, Gravity and F1, helping redefine the trailer as an art form through his signature editorial style and high-impact emotional storytelling. Beyond his work as a director, editor and executive producer, including launching El Rey Network alongside Robert Rodriguez, Chaisson has championed emerging talent and mentored the next generation of creative leaders.

Influential marketing executive Frank Chiocchi will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring his decades-long impact on entertainment marketing and his role in shaping some of the industry’s most iconic campaigns. From his early work on Toy Story at Craig Murray Productions to blockbuster campaigns at Universal Pictures and Disney, Chiocchi has helped bring some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters to audiences around the world. He also spearheaded the creation of The Hive, Disney’s in-house creative agency, helping reshape how marketing is developed across its entertainment brands. Throughout his career, Chiocchi has also been a dedicated mentor to emerging talent and a supporter of A Place Called Home, an organization serving young people in South Los Angeles.

Known for her signature blend of musical comedy and irreverent humor, Cat Cohen won Best Newcomer at the 2019 Edinburgh Comedy Awards for her acclaimed show The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous, which later became her Netflix comedy special, and her credits include Only Murders in the Building, Girls5eva and What We Do in the Shadows. Most recently, Cohen starred in and wrote Broad Strokes, an acclaimed Off-Broadway one-woman show.

As previously announced, this year’s Clios Entertainment Award jury chairs are:

Audio Visual Broadcast TV : Melissa King, SVP, creative marketing, Disney Entertainment Television

: Melissa King, SVP, creative marketing, Disney Entertainment Television Audio Visual Craft : Alex Wong, creative director, TRANSIT

: Alex Wong, creative director, TRANSIT Audio Visual Streaming : Jennie Wilkes, EVP, creative marketing, Paramount+ and Pluto TV DTC

: Jennie Wilkes, EVP, creative marketing, Paramount+ and Pluto TV DTC Audio Visual Theatrical : Benedict Coulter, owner, Rebel AV

: Benedict Coulter, owner, Rebel AV Broadcast TV & Streaming Executive : Sohini Sengupta, creative marketing executive, Disney

: Sohini Sengupta, creative marketing executive, Disney Branded Entertainment Content & Partnerships : Jill Brody, EVP, global partnership marketing, Universal Pictures

: Jill Brody, EVP, global partnership marketing, Universal Pictures Design : Bianca Parkes, head of marketing, Black Bear

: Bianca Parkes, head of marketing, Black Bear Digital & Social : Scott Addison Clay, founder & CEO, Addison Interactive

: Scott Addison Clay, founder & CEO, Addison Interactive Experiential, Fan Engagement & Innovation : Val Aveni, senior lead, film marketing, Prime Video & Amazon Studios

: Val Aveni, senior lead, film marketing, Prime Video & Amazon Studios Games : Monica Austin, CMO, Blizzard Entertainment

: Monica Austin, CMO, Blizzard Entertainment Key Art : Göktuğ Sarıöz, founder/CMO, Grandson

: Göktuğ Sarıöz, founder/CMO, Grandson Theatrical Executive: Susie Shen, EVP, global creative strategy, Warner Bros. Discovery

Grand Clio and Of the Year Award winners will be revealed at the 2026 Clio Entertainment Awards in November, alongside the recognition of these special Honorary Award winners. The presenting sponsor of the 2026 Clio Entertainment Awards is Amazon Web Services, with AV Squad, Discord, Drissi Advertising, Requie and Tiny Hero as supporting sponsors.