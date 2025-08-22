Wrangler and Coors Banquet Promote Fashion Collab With Ads Made From Beer

Some Rocky Mountain watercolors will be up for sale

by Amy Corr August 22, 2025 10:15 am

Wrangler and Coors Banquet pay tribute to their roots with a collection of Western-wear staples. And beer itself plays into elements of the campaign.

Available online on Wrangler’s and Coor’s websites, the merch includes co-branded tees, hoodies, hats, jackets, denim shirts and vests.

Artist Caitlin Hatch painted a series of Western-style posters—Rocky Mountain Watercolors—using a combo of paint and Coors Banquet beer.

One poster was even painted in a rodeo arena! A :30 from DDB Chicago shows such images come to life.

Paintings will be used as digital and OOH ads and are up for sale for $40 each until Sept. 3.

“Coors Banquet and Wrangler are two brands with deep western roots,” an agency spokesperson tells Muse. “We wanted to commemorate that in an authentic way that connected to the legacy of both brands. So, we created artwork painted using actual Coors Banquet, and made them available as limited-edition prints. Using a beer with true western heritage to celebrate an iconic western partnership.”