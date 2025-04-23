Watch Culligan Spray Water, Water Everywhere

As you might imagine, stuff gets wet. Even Fido

by David Gianatasio April 23, 2025 4:00 am 1 min read Share:

Grab a mop.

Culligan, a purveyor of water systems for home and office, collaborated with Highdive on visually arresting spots that, appropriately enough, splish-splash their way across the screen.

Watch as streams of water flow, with droplets shimmering like jewels in the workplace…

… and at home.

The work seeks to capture “that perfect moment of realization when consumers discover they don’t have to settle for ordinary water,” says agency co-founder/CCO Mark Gross. “It awakens people from complacency about something they use every day but rarely consider.”

This approach scores by mixing the familiar and mildly unexpected without drenching us in silly jokes or cliches. It’s playful and sophisticated. Plus, there’s a crisp, clear visual style that suits the category.

Cute doggo, too. He’s all clean now.

“We’re breaking through that behavior, our day-to-day complacency with drinking water, showing that you don’t deserve water you just live with. You deserve water you love. Every single sip should be that good,” says Culligan global director of marketing strategy Jordan Hesslein.

The push drops globally today across major media platforms.