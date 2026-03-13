Uber Helps Maura Higgins—and the Rest of Us—Irish Exit on St. Patrick’s Day

Just in time for March 17

by Amy Corr March 13, 2026 1:00 pm Share:

If there’s any time of the year to pull an Irish exit, it’s St. Patrick’s Day! Uber is offering 17 percent off UberX rides with the code IRISHEXIT17 for those who want to get out for a green pint or two and then head safely home.

“Where’s Maura,” created by Mother New York and directed by Cameron Harris of Gravy Films, stars Irish reality star Maura Higgins of Love Island and Traitors fame. We see her relaxing in a bubble bath with a pint of Guinness, extolling the Irish Exit. Turns out, she ostensibly pulled one on the Uber campaign set to get home and unwind. So, it’s an ad-within-an-ad scenario. There’s chaos as the “commercial crew” tries to find her.

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“Maura Higgins was perfectly in the center of our ideal Venn diagram: Irish, and a completely charming, lovable person who could believably dip out on a commercial for some R&R,” says Zack Roif, CD at Mother. “We shared the concept with her team and they were excited as we were to have Maura abandon us in our ad.”

The campaign includes email, social, digital OOH and marketing around/at Irish bars in Orlando, Palm Beach and Kansas City.

“The bar we shot at (an iconic NYC bar in the Meatpacking District) actually kept the massive Guinness mirror we added as set decor,” Roif tells Muse. “Once the owners saw it go up, they asked if they could keep it and appreciated the new decor.”

“The client’s ask was simple: make Uber the hassle-free solution to St. Paddy Day’s chaos,” adds Ana Montoya, strategist at Mother. “And it made sense because Uber has already been that calm in the shamrock-storm for so many people: we’ve been that moment of peace post parade, we’ve connected all dots of your never ending crawl, and (maybe most importantly) we’ve helped you leave without saying goodbye”

CREDITS

Brand: Uber

Agency: Mother

Production: Gravy Films

Director: Cameron Harris

Editorial & VFX: Mackcut

Color: Rare Medium

Mix: Mr. Bronx

Music Supervision: Butter