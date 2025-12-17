Toyota Puts On the Dog in a Big Way for HiLux

Propelled by a CCR track

by David Gianatasio December 17, 2025 2:30 pm

You used to be so loyal, dog!

In the shaggy spot below, bowsers abandoned their owners’ SUVs to ride in the cargo bed of a Toyota HiLux.

Bad dogs! Er, good dogs? They still beat cats any day.

The shots of pooches aplenty jammed in the pickup don’t exactly look … real. But they’re fun visuals that gain considerable momentum from a version of CCR’s breezy “Up Around the Bend” on the soundtrack.

“We wanted to celebrate that loyalty and have a bit of fun with it,” says Mandie van der Merwe, CCO of Saatchi & Saathci Australia, which developed the campaign. “In our film, even the most loyal sidekicks ditch their owners for a ride in a HiLux. And honestly, Aussies will find it hard to argue with their taste.”

The work broke this week across Australian TV, OOH, digital, radio, in-store and social channels.