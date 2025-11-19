Advertising

This Cult's All About Overcomplicated Wines

And they've got the silly chant to prove it

by David Gianatasio
November 19, 2025
9:00 am
1 min read
Share:
Linkedin Facebook

Weird, weird wine…

Does anyone get that dusty retro-pop pun? Trust me, it fits the spot below from Bread & Butter Wines, which posits a cultish secret society creating rituals around the red stuff.

B&B wants to simplify the experience, ousting ostentation and focusing on fun.

Argonaut developed the creative, and the agency says it left a “blood sacrifice” bit—with wine poured over the performers—on the cutting room floor. Pity.

Fela director Adrian Villagomez captures an off-kilter vibe that should hold eyeballs through the spot’s big reveal.

The push drops this week, mainly on social.

author avatar
David Gianatasio
See Full Bio
Tags
Argonaut
Author Photo
David Gianatasio

David Gianatasio is managing editor at Clio Awards.

Read more...