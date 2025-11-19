This Cult's All About Overcomplicated Wines

And they've got the silly chant to prove it

by David Gianatasio November 19, 2025 9:00 am 1 min read Share:

Weird, weird wine…

Does anyone get that dusty retro-pop pun? Trust me, it fits the spot below from Bread & Butter Wines, which posits a cultish secret society creating rituals around the red stuff.

B&B wants to simplify the experience, ousting ostentation and focusing on fun.

Argonaut developed the creative, and the agency says it left a “blood sacrifice” bit—with wine poured over the performers—on the cutting room floor. Pity.

Fela director Adrian Villagomez captures an off-kilter vibe that should hold eyeballs through the spot’s big reveal.

The push drops this week, mainly on social.