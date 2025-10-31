Telstra's Savvy Stop Motion Brings a Tiny Town to Life

That's some sweet eye candy

by David Gianatasio October 31, 2025 1:00 pm 1 min read Share:

Hey, Telstra … can I play with your latest ad campaign?

Australia’s largest teleco delivers a tuneful stop-motion tale featuring toy humans, schools, factories, vehicles and more.

They’re detailed but charmingly childlike—awesome plaything that kids (and kids at heart) could build fantasies around for hours on end.

Note how full-sized hands enter the frames every now and then. That’s literally a nice touch, adding extra visual appeal.

Alas, no Steve Buscemi with a colossal cranium for the brand this time around. But celebs aren’t required. Here, the work scores through adorable animation and a simple message that wisely opts for charm over complexity.

“This campaign is a celebration of the power of imagination and collaboration at scale,” says Micah Walker, CCO at Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, which developed the work with +61, animator Johnny Kelly and Nexus Studios.

Along with the :30, elements including OOH, social and radio began dropping this week.