Puma Helps Runners Take Giant Steps Forward—and More Global Greats

Campaigns repping Singapore, India and Chile

by Ads of the World July 27, 2026 8:30 am 1 min read Share:

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Puma, ‘Deviate Pure’

Agency: Compound Collective

While many people run for fun, as athletes, or for health, Puma takes a playful detour from featuring elite athletics with this surreal spot that highlights another reason we run: because we need to get somewhere fast. Whether it’s being late for a photo shoot, rushing to a band gig, or simply part of the job, sometimes you just have to hoof it. Read More

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Adrenaline Rush, ‘A-Rush, A-Game On’

Agency: Kinnect

This visually charged effort celebrates the grit behind success, focusing on the effort that comes before achievement rather than the reward itself. Featuring dynamic scenes centered on photography and parkour, the film highlights the hustle, discipline and self-expression of young adults pursuing their passions. Read More

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JAC Motors, ‘Got a Team’

Agency: Groenlandia

Chile’s Olympic table tennis star Tania Zeng puts a spotlight on perseverance, tracing her 19,000-kilometer journey from chasing sports glory to building a business. The spot broadens its focus beyond competition, celebrating resilience, ambition and the support systems that help turn daunting challenges into lasting achievements. Read More