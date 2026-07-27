Kim Robinson Helps Creatives Navigate the Business Side

Building sustainable paths is key

by Shahnaz Mahmud July 27, 2026 12:00 am 3 min read Share:

Kim Robinson | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Kim is a longtime contributor to and advocate for creative communities, with 15+ years shaping platforms, including The Fader, Complex, Red Bull and the American Museum of Natural History. He works with artists such as Spike Lee, Kendrick Lamar, Solange, Tyler, the Creator and more. He also curated the American Museum of Natural History’s “One Step Beyond Music” series.

Raised inside underground, DIY cultural ecosystems—punk, hip-hop, electronic music and art scenes—he came of age in spaces where artists supported one another out of necessity. He founded 3pts to put that experience directly in service of makers. He helps creative people build sustainable paths on their own terms.

We spent two minutes with Kim to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Kim, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I was born in Baltimore and lived there for a while before moving to Honolulu and later Sacramento, Calif. I now live in Brooklyn, where I’ve been based since 2008.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

High school was pivotal because that was when I moved to Hawaii. It was a massive shift in culture and scenery that exposed me to people and ideas that shaped who I am today.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

The Creative Habit by Twyla Tharp. Becoming a creative person isn’t something that just magically happens. It comes through habit-building, where you design and use systems and processes that create your default setting. Get this book.

A recent project you’re proud of.

A resource I created and manage to make business easier for creative entrepreneurs through my business, 3pts (“Three points”). It’s called 3pts Co-op, a membership and community that helps artists and makers navigate the business side so they can build sustainable businesses doing what they love.

Your main strength as a creative person.

My versatility and flexibility. I’m never overly-attached to a specific idea or how it needs to be executed or released. I adjust mediums, modes and components as needed to achieve the best outcome in my work.

Your biggest weakness.

I can stretch myself too thin pursuing too many projects.

What you would be doing if you weren’t working in the creative sphere.

I can’t imagine!

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.