TaxSlayer Rolls Out Calculator Spokescharacter

Dude loves numbers like 1099 and W2

by David Gianatasio December 28, 2025 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Tax season starts soon. Would a dorky talking calculator with googly eyes and wires for arms help relieve your anxiety? Let’s find out…

Hm, a seemingly self-aware computational device that solves problems and converses in plain English? It’s almost like that machine achieved some sort of … artificial intelligence.

What a far-out concept. Only in commercials, right?

Now, let’s watch him sweat:

“Taxes are all numbers and math and, truthfully, it’s the kind of numbers and math that we dread doing every year,” says Mike Behrends, creative director at Party Land, which developed the campaign. “Luckily, Calvin lives for this stuff—a numbers genius who does all the computing and tax math so you don’t have to.”

“Our spokescalculator takes the clarity of TaxSlayer’s product and gives it a friendly, memorable voice,” adds brand CMO Sean McGinty. “He helps filers feel in control—and he’s a platform we can build on year after year.”

Yeah. The spots could start adding up. (Taxing humor!)

At the shoot, actor Jarrod Pistilli wore an elaborate costume; the eyes and displays were added in post, along with his many quips, Party Land director of brand and growth strategy Suzy Langdell tells Muse.

Directed in agreeably goofy fashion by Food Chain’s Michael Illick, the work debuted on yesterday’s Gator Bowl telecast.