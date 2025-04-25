Take a Trip to 'Boomtown' With Xfinity WiFi

Fortune seekers know a good thing when they see it

by Amy Corr April 25, 2025 11:00 am 2 min read Share:

Having a strong and speedy home WiFi connection is akin to a modern day gold rush in a campaign for Xfinity.

Miners, dot-com execs and oil tycoons are ready to jump on the next “boom,” which just happens to be located in a house in the burbs. The fam takes the ensuing traffic everything in stride—and their WiFi does, too.

Björn Rühmann of Smuggler directed by spots from Preacher and Xfinity Creative.

“As you can imagine, a neighborhood parade of classic Cadillacs, horse-drawn wagons, and VR headset-wearing hoverboarders was a sight to see and drew quite a crowd,” Greg Hunter, ECD at Preacher, tells Muse. “Our oilmen also stayed in character throughout the shoot, and their lunchtime conversations about their fictitious land holdings could have been its own show. And when your team’s biggest debate on set is, “should our lead miner Streamin’ Pete be wearing overalls, or just long johns?” you know you’re doing something right.”

Look out for additional initiatives later this year like a Las Vegas Sphere takeover and partnerships with MLB and Wrestlemania.

“We explored a few different ways to bring “The WiFi is booming” to life,” Hunter says. “That thought proved to be as flexible as it was sticky. But the playfulness of bringing the beneficiaries of past booms (oil, gold, tech, real estate, etc.) together to capitalize on, and luxuriate in, unprecedented WiFi prosperity was just too fun and memorable not to pursue.”