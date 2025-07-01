State of Confusion for Liquid Death Iced Tea?

Nah. Arizona and Nebraska are both great. (The town of Arizona, Neb., especially)

by David Gianatasio July 1, 2025

In the clip below, the unofficial mayor of Arizona, Neb., proclaims Liquid Death the town’s official iced tea.

A certain other brewed beverage is gonna be jealouZ!

“Since we’ve only been selling it for a couple years, awareness that we make low calorie iced tea is still low,” LD SVP of marketing Dan Murphy tells Muse. “We thought it would be funny if we could be the official iced tea of Arizona in some capacity. We had brainstormed what it would take to be the official iced tea of the state of Arizona, but that didn’t really seem possible at all.”

He continues: “We realized in the process there were a couple of other Arizona towns in America. There’s one in Texas, one in Louisiana and one in Nebraska. Since I am from Nebraska, that quickly became our frontrunner.”

But never fear, Not-Quite-Mayor McCluskey does briefly wield a chainsaw.

“He does tree removal for the area and was kind enough to show us his chainsaw collection—including a 5 footer,” Murphy recalls.

The campaign trades LD’s trademark campy gore and low humor for goofy but heartfelt Americana. Feels refreshingly sweet. Like stuff made with mountain water, agave and black or green tea sold in aluminum cans.

“We chatted with people at the local bars and restaurants, got farm tours, met the local archivist to learn more about Arizona’s history and threw a really fun party for the whole town with country artist Dylan Bloom performing. Just getting to know folks was the best part of it.”

Though patriot themes don’t appear, the small-town, down-home setting rocks an Independence Day vibe.