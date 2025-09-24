Advertising

Spark Stages a Road Trip in One-Quarter of a Car

Does it get 4x the gas mileage?

by David Gianatasio
September 24, 2025
10:30 am
1 min read
You’re riding with a friend, when the passenger section of her car detaches from the rest of the vehicle.

Never fear. You’ve got the Spark mobile network. Who needs brakes or a steering wheel?

Oh, it’s a wild ride, courtesy of Colenso BBDO and Sweetshop director Damien Shatford.

“We set out to tell a story that draws people in and gets them curious,” says Colenso GCD Kimberly Ragan. “And what better way than Spark powering someone’s cross-country journey in a quarter of a car?”

The hero film above just launched in theaters across Australia and New Zealand, with cutdowns for video and social platforms.

David Gianatasio
See Full Bio
