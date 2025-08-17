These Sinister Call of Duty Promos Mean Business

Big ol' bots just want to be our friends

by David Gianatasio August 17, 2025 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

When a mysterious tech conglomerate and its hulking automatons say “Don’t Fear Tomorrow,” it’s time to be afraid. Very afraid.

Activision’s Call of Duty taps into 2020s paranoia through a faux-robot manufacturer known as The Guild. One of the company’s execs rocks an American-flag pocket square when he rings Wall Street’s opening bell. What’s not to trust?

Eschewing the noisy pyrotechnics and quirky humor that often herald game launches, The Guild opts instead for sly social commentary and a sleek sense of dread.

Wise choices from 72andSunny L.A. The push feels in tune with our uneasy times, delivered with tongue firmly in cheek (one hopes).

“As we ramp up to the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, we set out to create something as bold and thought-provoking as the game itself,” Activision CMO Tyler Bahl tells Variety. “Set in 2035, it draws on themes of technology, robotics and the military-industrial complex, amplifying the tension and intrigue.”

Is The Guild a force for good or evil? Perhaps it’s a bit of both. Just like Activision parent Microsoft. (Kidding, of course. Powerpoint makes us feel special.)

Along with videos, the push features diverse OOH and digital elements. The game itself will likely launch in November.