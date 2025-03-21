Quaker Oats Made Ads So Ugly, You Can't Look Away

'The opposite of food porn'

by David Gianatasio March 21, 2025 5:30 am 1 min read Share:

Quaker gets goopy, gloppy and sloppy, as only oatmeal can, in new “Deliciously Ugly” ads popping up this week around the U.K.

Creative studio Uncommon, always up for some OOH mischief, supplies deliberately unattractive product shots and headlines like “Beige AF,” “Hot Mess” and “Fugly.”

Visually appealing it ain’t. But there’s a certain lumpy intensity at play. The porridge spills from spoons and bowls like some alien entity, compellingly weird yet comforting, too … like a hot, nourishing breakfast should be.

Uncommon assures us no retouching or AI were used to capture those images. We can believe it.

“We designed these humorous posters to push Quaker’s ‘Deliciously Ugly’ campaign to its limits, following from the iconic but hideous ‘Porridge Dress’ at London Fashion week,” notes agency CCO Scott Dungaree. “The headlines channeled the many ‘ugly-isms’ found in British slang, and redirected them to our bowls of admittedly ugly but delicious oats.”

Forty inviting/offensive posters were created in all. They’ll be turning stomachs and tempting tastebuds for the next few months.