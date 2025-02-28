'Everyone Hates Elon,' But You'll Love Quaker Oats' Porridge Dress

Plus Hermès in our weekly roundup of tasty European campaigns

by Angela Natividad February 28, 2025

Quaker Oats launched its “Deliciously Ugly” campaign by enlisting TikTok influencer Lily Rose to crash London Fashion Week. Alongside creative studio Uncommon, they crafted a dress made of actual porridge—well-accessorized, of course. What could be more unfiltered than oatmeal? It’s so gross, but somehow works for us. We like it when she gives some journo a handful of what’s in her “designer Quaker bag” at the video’s end. (What was he expecting?)

Just in time for spring, Hermès debuts “The Endless Line,” exploring streamlined continuity. The work, created by Publicis EtNous in Paris and shot by fashion photog Nathaniel Goldberg, features Ella McCutcheon, He Cong and Mathieu Simoneau. There’s not much storytelling here, but this is probably the most elegant depiction bicycle tires we’ve ever seen.

Tesla sales are sliding down the toilet in Europe; they nearly halved in January. In the U.K. and Germany, a group called Everyone Hates Elon has launched a guerrila campaign labeling the brand “The Swasticar.” Find the work—which features Elon Musk making his Nazi salute at the Inauguration—at bus stops and on TikTok, where it’s generated over 6 million views in a handful of days.

Everyone Hates Elon is backed by a GoFundMe, among other investments. It’s also plastering “Don’t Buy a Swasticar” stickers on London Teslas.