Peperami's Jerky Mascot Rides a Chicken

The little freak doesn't do cardboard. Remember that

by David Gianatasio May 8, 2025 10:30 am 2 min read Share:

When a hunk of jerky with eyeballs rides a chicken through your kitchen wall and screams, “I don’t do cardboard!” you better damn well believe it.

Fearless Union fashioned the spot to tout Peperami’s chicken skewers. The oh-so-salty mascot, known as “The Animal,” has appeared in the brand’s ads for decades.

Below, he smashes apart a drab, tasteless cardboard world in especially freakish fashion.

Mark Campion, creative director at Fearless Union, which developed the campaign, says he aimed for a brash metaphor designed to turn heads.

“The brand and mascot became famous in a time when there was no AI generation, and the character only really has soul when you animate him in stop-motion,” he tells Muse. “Cardboard became not only a tool in the crafting of the animation, it was also saying something bold about how our product challenges bland snacks.”

“As a creative, it’s quite rare to be asked to be weird—usually we just are weird,” Campion says. “In the early versions of the scripts, The Animal wasn’t riding the chicken. Then we had the idea that maybe he stole one from somewhere and was using it to get places and find people. The client loved it. So, that’s what you see.”

We wouldn’t have it any other way. *clucks approvingly*

This BTS clip reveals the method behind the madness: