Mom Roars Like a Walrus for E*Trade

Oh baby, what's up with that?

by David Gianatasio March 27, 2025 6:00 am

Your mission is to illustrate the breadth of E*Trade’s capabilities thanks to its Morgan Stanley connection. How, exactly, would you do that?

By having mom roar like a walrus, of course.

72andSunny and MJZ director Gary Freedman set sail for silliness in the :30 below.

Maybe singer Seal (as a seal) will answer her call. Or better yet, NerdWallet’s whale (E*Trade should appeal to its big, blubbery financial brain).

E*Trade’s approach here is notable because it’s so random and goofy. The weirdness works to its advantage, drawing eyeballs to a scenario sticks in your head.

“We played into the unexpected joy of discovering something new about someone you’ve known and loved forever,” 72andSunny N.Y. head of creative Juliana Cobb tells Muse.

“Finding out your mom speaks walrus? Amazing! And a great way to capture the moment users realize just how much more they can do with E*Trade and Morgan Stanley’s powers combined,” she says.

The commercial will bellow its way across broadcast and digital channels. Buys include MLB openers today, plus the NFL Draft and NHL Playoffs.