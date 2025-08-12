Airheads Breathes New Life Into 'Head Inflation' Ads From the 2000s

A puff piece if there ever was one

by Amy Corr August 12, 2025 11:27 am 2 min read Share:

Remember those pumped up Airheads ads from the early 2000s? Highdive created a new set of spots, inspired by nostalgic fans.

Four videos, directed by Harold Einstein, are running on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and more, through the end of the year.

One woman gets into an inflating contest with a pool flamingo and there can only be one winner.

Wearing swim goggles and eating Airheads creates a chain reaction for two pals lunging poolside.

One guy makes workout gains by moving the air from his head to his biceps.

In the final spot, even grandpa likes Airheads. And his grandkids love sucking the air from his head and taking his voice.

“When we asked consumers what they remembered most about Airheads, the head inflation ads came up again and again, completely unprompted,” says Chad Broude, co-founder and co-CCO at Highdive. “That kind of recall is a big opportunity. It reminded us that just because a brand has been around for a while, it doesn’t mean people are tired of it. In fact, it’s often the opposite. There was real love for the old head inflation campaign, so we brought it back in a way that feels fresh but still delivers on what fans remember and love.”