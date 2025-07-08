Manners Fly Out the Victorian Window in This Period Piece for KFC Canada

The gloves stay on and get greasy!

July 8, 2025

Etiquette takes the night off in KFC Canada’s latest spot.

“Sorry Manners” begins Bridgerton-esque, with piano music plus drinking and dancing. When it’s time for a KFC dinner, the meal begins daintily … then quickly turns into Animal House.

Utensils are thrown, chairs knocked over and guests gorge on finger-lickin’ food. We loved the drinking gravy straight from the boat—haven’t we all done that or at least thought about doing it? Courage created the campaign.

Directed by Martin Werner of Partners Film, the :90 falls under the “Unapologetically KFC” brand platform.

“The spot was shot at an actual castle in Prague. And on part of the property were these five male peacocks—absolutely stunning birds,” Dhaval Bhatt, founder and CCO of Courage, tells Muse. “At one point, one of the crew members carrying a bucket of KFC was literally chased by a peacock looking for a piece of chicken. Thankfully, there was no bird on bird cannibalism on set that day.”

The ad is running on TV, digital, OOH, and social platforms.

“It truly was a KFC feast,” adds Clair Galea, partner and EP at Courage. “There was enough KFC on set, not just for the actors, but also for the amazing crew over two days of prepping and the shoot.”