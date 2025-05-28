Liquid Death vs. High-Fiber Soda in a 'Toilet Taste Test'

Complete with flatulence sound effects

by David Gianatasio May 28, 2025 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

A taste test from Liquid Death that takes places in the toilet?

There’s probably a joke there about canned water and using the can. Plus, some kind of meta commentary on the nature of advertising itself.

At any rate, you’ll find loads of scatological wordplay in the spot below, that’s for sure.

LD compares its soda-flavored sparkling water to prebiotic soft drinks. The later contain up to 9g of fiber per can, more than some laxatives.

To drive home that point, the brand made consumers chug huge servings of sugary, fibrous sodas while seated on commodes.

No more stalling—just watch:

Those toots were created in post. We think.

“Even with just 10 calories, our sparkling waters stack up against sodas with even more calories” for taste, Liquid Death VP of creative Andy Pearson tells Muse. “And as an added bonus, if you drink more than one, you won’t have to worry about potentially sh*tting your pants.”

What he just said: USP of the year!

Of the shoot, Pearson recalls: “The number of people who were unfazed by a toilet in the middle of a studio floor was surprisingly high. Doing these sorts of things, you learn that people really have a strong tolerance for the absurd when they’re on camera.”

That’s true. Folks didn’t mind chopping up clowns for LD one bit. In the brand’s adult diaper demos, moshers gleefully made a splash.

And Tony Hawk’s head didn’t complain when Liquid Death severed it from the skateboard legend’s body.