Liquid Death Decapitates Tony Hawk

His head hypes canned sparkling water real good

by David Gianatasio May 13, 2025 11:55 am 1 min read Share:

Tony Hawk x Decapitation = Liquid Death.

The skateboarding icon has hyped the brand before. And chopping off body parts has been an LD staple since its marketing staff got big enough to wield chainsaws. Combining the two yields exactly 1/10th of Tony, explaining that LD sparkling water contains 10 percent as much sugar as colas.

Take it from the head:

“A few years ago when Tony signed on as an ambassador, we took his blood and painted it onto skateboards that sold out in just 20 minutes. This time around, we figured we’d take even more,” LD VP of creative Andy Pearson tells Muse.

“Tony is always a dream to work with. His detached head was even easier.”

Hollywood effects guru Tony Gardner (Chucky, Bad Grandpa) crafted the unsettling prosthetic.

There’s a sweepstakes, too, giving fans the chance to win a very special “Tony Hawk Headshot.”

“The headshot is exactly that—a shot of his head, signed by 1/10th of Tony Hawk himself, along with a certificate of authentication,” Person says.

Dude held the marker in his mouth, most likely.

Fans can text a receipt for LD sparkling sparkling water to enter for the next 30 days.