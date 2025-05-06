Location App's Animated Musical Brings a Mom's Gory Fears to Life
Are we all watching too much Dateline? From Life360 x Alto
Becoming a parent is like having your heart live outside your body. And when your little ones leave the house, even for the night, outlandish scenarios play out in every parent’s mind.
Location-sharing app Life360 and Alto crafted an animated musical to put mom’s fears to rest with “I Think of You (Dying).” What are the odds of getting trapped inside a mine?
That and many more unlikely events take shape as mom gently sings to her daughter, “You are my whole wide world. When you’re gone, I just think of you … dying.”
The ad turns animated and gory, as mom croons about highly impossible and outrageous ways her daughter could meet her demise. Like being burned at the stake, getting sucked inside a wood chipper, an alligator attack or a creepy witch in the woods.
The spot ends in IRL, with the daughter downloading Life360 to her mom’s phone. Peace of mind while mom watches true crime!
“The tone of the musical came from a universally relatable truth for parents, but one that’s so dark people rarely talk about it,” said Alto ECD Jason Bagley. “Which is that when you have kids, you love them so much that you imagine all the most horrific, and irrational things that could happen to them. And the humor comes from simply being honest and acknowledging what all parents feel in a funny way.”
Steve Ayson of MJZ directed the spot, and with music from songwriter Nick Lutsko, known for his work on Ren & Stimpy.
The campaign is running on broadcast and digital platforms.
