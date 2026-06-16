VML's Brian Yamada on Asking, 'What's Now and What's Next?'

Making tech breakthroughs feel approachable

by Shahnaz Mahmud June 16, 2026 7:00 am Share:

Brian Yamada

As global chief innovation officer, Brian heads VML partnership development across startups/emerging technologies, prototyping, product refinement and launches. He also leads the firm’s channel activation team, which includes social media, mobility, search/SEO, PR, content marketing and CRM.

Brian joined VML in 1999 and his portfolio of past and present clients includes Dell, Ford, Gatorade, the International Olympic Committee, Kellogg’s, the NBA, Sprint and many more.

We spent two minutes with Brian to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Brian, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Kansas City. I moved back to K.C. when I joined VML in 1999. And while I live here and my office is still in K.C., I spend a lot of time on planes and at our offices and with clients across the globe.

How you first realized you were creative.

For a Disney College Program project presentation, my team designed a festival experience for the Polynesian Resort with a fairytale-style story around the event. I hand-drew a key visual of a Mickey-Mouse-ear-sunset behind an island inside a lei ring of flowers.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

My Blockbuster Video internship in college. My summer research project: investigate future technologies that would compete against the video rental industry. This was pre-internet, so I hit the library to research the video-on-demand projects that cable companies were doing through modems and twisted pair copper wires. That sparked my curiosity about technology changing how we live and reshaping engagement and business models.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

I’m constantly inspired by how people are pushing technology in interesting ways, such as using AI tools for storytelling—like Runway’s AI Film Festival. And I love discovering how people are using agentic AI and robotics (physical AI).

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

“Jen.AI.” We launched it shortly after ChatGPT debuted, creating personalized videos of Jennifer Lopez for Virgin Voyages. The goal was to invite friends on a trip with a fun GenAI inspired spin. The models for voice generation and lip-dub were very nascent back then.

A recent project you’re proud of.

We launched “Magnif-Eye” with our Sydney team. It’s a web app that lets parents use the photos of their kids from their phone to make a preliminary risk assessment for Myopia. I’ve had eye issues myself, so appreciate work in this space—and the team did a great job with a fun, simple, AI-powered experience.

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

“Think Small”—the classic ad for Volkswagen ages ago. I still love great copywriting that can concisely communicate a clear idea.

Play

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

“Glidance.” It’s outside the typical campaign stuff. But this invention integrates AI and an array of sensors and hardware to supercharge the old walking stick or white cane and provide an array of new support for the visually impaired to navigate the world.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Constantly curious. I love to explore what’s now and what’s next—and help the latest tech breakthroughs feel more understandable and approachable.

Your biggest weakness.

Distractions. This is a time of incredible disruption and it’s impossible to keep up with the rate of change.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Henry Hager, my professor at the University of Missouri Journalism School. His advice to “show up” and “anticipate needs” remain profoundly relevant today.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Nurturing my 26th start-up. I’ve had a ton of ideas across the years that I haven’t made time to pursue. And if I fully stepped away from advertising and technology, I’d be a fly-fishing guide.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.